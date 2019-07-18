|
Louise W. (Wardwell) Dyer, 87, of Ayer formerly of Islesboro and Windham, Maine, and Carlisle, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 14th, at Apple Valley Center, Ayer. She was born in Isleboro, Maine, May 24, 1932 the daughter of the late Lora (Leach) and George Wardwell. Louise had four children, the late James Dyer of Stow, Jocelyn and husband Richard Goranson of Pepperell, Bret and wife Sally Dyer of Leominster, and William Dyer of Nashua, NH. She is also survived by one sister, Patricia Hannon of Wisconsin and seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Her other siblings include the late Philip Wardwell of Texas, Lyman Wardwell, George Wardwell and Norma Estes all of Maine. Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Anderson Funeral, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer. Mrs. Dyers family will receive family and friends on Thursday at 2:30 PM until the time of the service. Louise was a cancer survivor. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to by going to or send donations to , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from July 18 to July 25, 2019