Mabelle (Frost) Buscemi, 83, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, surrounded by family at Vitas Hospice Inpatient Center in Rockledge, FL. After growing up in Natick, MA, Mabelle shared 65 years of devoted marriage to Vincent J. Buscemi. They spent almost 60 years in Maynard, MA before moving to Palm Bay to be with their daughter and grandchildren. Mabelle was known for her unbridled passion to help others. Motivated by empathy, she opened her home to many in need over the years. She touched countless lives, all of whom never forgot how much she helped me. She will be truly missed by all. She was an officer of the Maynard Fraternal Order of Elks, and served as past president of the Emblem Club, an organization of the Elks dedicated to charitable acts in the local community and across the nation. She was also a member of the Eastern Star and the Amer- ican Legion Auxiliary. She was the proud mother of Vincent J. Buscemi, Jr. and his wife Michelle Gauthier, Debra Buscemi and Donna (Buscemi) Calautti. She is survived by her hus- band and children, as well as grandchildren Salvatore, Joseph, Dominick Calautti and his wife Taylor (Murphy), Jamie Buscemi, Dylan Blackwood and great-granddaughter Gianna Calautti, all of whom adored her kindness and generosity. She was predeceased by her siblings Rita (Frost) Trudeau, Ruth (Frost) Upham, Edward Frost and Dolores Frost. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and longtime friends whom she loved as much as her immediate family. Friends are invited to join Mabelles family to celebrate her life on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10:30 Mass at St. Josephs Parish, 5330 Babcock Street, Palm Bay, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mabelles name to Vitas Hospice Inpatient Center at Rockledge, 5425 S. US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL 32955.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from May 7 to May 14, 2019