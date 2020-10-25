1/
Mary Christian
Mary (D. Amico) Christian, 92, a lifelong Maynard, MA resident, died Thursday October 22, 2020 in Chelmsford, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Christian, who died in 1985. Born and raised in Maynard, she was the daughter of the late Edward A. and Josephine (Avico) DAmico. A graduate of Maynard High School, Mrs. Christian was employed for over 39 years at Raytheon in Waltham where she enjoyed the job as well as the company of her co-workers. Mrs. Christian loved to read and looked forward to family gatherings. In later years she was a member of the Summerhill Glen Club. A devoted Catholic, she attended Mass regularly at St. Bridget's Church in Maynard, and watched the Mass on television when she couldnt attend. Mrs. Christian is survived by her sister Francine DAmico of Minneapolis, MN; and generations of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother Edward A. DAmico, and her two sisters, Helen Bubier and Julia LeSage. Due to the pandemic restrictions, the graveside service in St. Bernards Cemetery, Concord, is private with attendance is limited to family. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to benefit resident and nursing education programs at Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation, 254 Billerica Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Beacon-Villager from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
