|
|
Mary J. (Dee) Moreau, a woman who embodied a profound love for family and faith, passed away peacefully at home in Maynard on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was 90. During the last weeks of her life, she had been surrounded by the embrace and comfort of her children, grandchildren, and friends. She was the devoted wife of the late Leon J. Moreau, Jr. who died in 1998. Born in Concord on January 4, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Margaret (McManus) Dee. As a longtime former Concord resident, she attended the towns public schools and graduated from Concord High School with the class of 1947. For many years, Mary was a successful cosmetic saleswoman, and had been affiliated with American Home Toy Parties and Lady Finelle Cosmetics. In addition to several assorted jobs including Administrative Assistant for Digital Equipment Corporation, Marys proudest work was with the Town of Concords Fire Department, from where she retired at age 87. She was a lifelong parishioner at Our Lady Help of Christians, and later, Holy Family Parish in Concord. She will be remembered as an avid knitter, whose hand-made sweaters, mittens, and hats have become family treasures to many. Marys memory and legacy will live on through her large family, all of whom she was so proud. She was the dedicated mother of Tom Moreau Sr. and his wife Rosetta of Concord, Meg Moreau of Maynard, Lee Moreau III and his wife MaryAnn of Mt. Arlington, NJ, Tim Moreau of Maynard, Mike Moreau and his wife RoseAnne of Maynard, Pam Healy and her husband Craig of Norwich, CT, Marc Moreau and his wife Carmel of Far Hills, NJ and Dave Moreau of Concord. She was the beloved Nana to Tom Jr., Mary Reddish, Leon IV, Lauren Maier, Catherine, Mike Jr., Melissa, Brendan, Cara, Matt, Charlie, and the late Phillip, and great grandmother of Rory, Reagan, Hayleigh, Teagan, Hannah, Dylan, Samantha, Phil, Wesley, Bryce, and Quinn. Many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive her. Mary was the dear sister of the late Sarah Dee, Julia Gallagher, Loretta Frawley, Bernard Dee, Michael Dee, Frances Kilmartin, Veronica Foley, Vincent Dee and Kathleen Horgan. Family and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours on Wednesday, October 9th from 4 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Her funeral will be held on Thursday, October 10th at 9 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord. Contributions in Marys memory may be made to the Concord Firefighters Relief Association, P.O. Box 4, Concord, MA 01742 or to Emerson Hospital Health Care Foundation, 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019