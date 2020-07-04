Mary Jane "Jean" Page, age 85 and a longtime resident of Acton, died peacefully at home of cancer on July 1st, 2020. Jean, daughter of Ludolphe Joseph Labounty and Luce Rosianne (Vezina) Labounty, was born August 26, 1934 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. She grew up mainly in Barton, Vermont and graduated from Barton Academy. After high school, Jean enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for three years as a teletype operator. The Air Force was also where she met her husband and soul-mate, Kenneth Page, and after being honorably discharged, continued her service to our country as a military spouse for another 13 years. During their time in the service, Jean and Kenny were stationed in Alaska, Hawaii, and several other states as well as Iceland. Upon Kennys retirement from the Air Force in 1968, they settled with their young family of three children in Acton, MA. Jean was a homemaker during her childrens younger years and then began her career in the insurance industry, first at Sentry Insurance in Concord and then, after the death of her husband to cancer in 1987, at Gallant Insurance Agency in Acton. The Gallant Agency became her second home and long after she could have retired, she continued to enjoy her days with her beloved Gallant work-family, retiring after 25 years at age 85 with a stellar send-off party. Jean also loved gardening, attending live theater, especially musicals, & spending time with her family. Jean is survived by her children, Kevin Page and wife Elizabeth of Braintree, MA, Keith Page of Acton, MA, and Karen Page and husband Peter Weitzman of Lebanon, NH, her grandchildren Kevin, Michael, Brian and Alison Page and Kenneth and Eli Weitzman and her sister Susan Rowell of Charleston, SC. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Earl Page and sister, Arlene (Labounty) Woodbridge. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church on July 6, 2020 followed by a private burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Acton. Funeral arrangements are under the thoughtful guidance of Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton, MA 01720. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101 or: https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/
