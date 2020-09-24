Mary P. (Howe) Kavaleski 93, a lifelong resident of Maynard, Ma passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years Charles Kavaleski, 94, in 2017. Mary was born in Maynard, MA, daughter of the late William F. and Elizabeth A. (Tobin) Howe. She attended local schools and took great pride in the care of her home for many years. Mary excelled at life, she was the quintessential homemaker and among many others, mastered all aspects of marriage. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her. Due to the Corona Virus and for the safety and health of others a private graveside service will be held followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard, MA. Funeral arrangements are under the thoughtful guidance of Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton, MA 01720. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to: Maynard Council on Aging, 50 Brown Street, Maynard, MA 01754. For life story or to leave an online condolence visit actonfuneralhome.com