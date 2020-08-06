Maureen Elizabeth (Sheahan) McHugh, 83, of Acton, died at the Emerson Hospital in Concord on August 3, 2020. Born in Medford on March 15, 1937 to the late Thaddeus and Mary Dorice (Storey) Sheahan, she was the beloved wife of 60 years to William E. McHugh. Maureen graduated from Arlington High School in 1954 and went on to Lesley College where she earned her degree in 1958. Upon graduation she was the first grade teacher at the Linscott-Rumford Elementary School In Woburn. She left that position to become a homemaker in Burlington for the next 10 years. In 1969 her family moved to Acton and she resumed teaching at the Conant Elementary School for the next 20 years as an English Second Language and reading specialist. It was an interesting assignment in the early years because Digital Equipment was at its business peak and bringing in families to stay and reside in Acton with elementary school aged children who were not proficient in the English language. After 20 years she was able to retire and join her husband on many business/vacation trips through Europe, the UK, and Scandinavia including a short cruise into Leningrad prior to the big thaw in the cold war. She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and was a founding member of their St. Vincent de Paul Society in 2004. After serving 8 years as their secretary, she remained active with them in their charitable activities. Maureen was a dedicated member of the Acton Womens Club where for over 15 years she served in many positions including President and Trustee. Maureen continued to serve the community as chair for the Outreach Committee coordinating and leading donation activities for local charities. She was an amazing cook, loved to read and travel and created beautiful flower arrangements from her garden. Most importantly, she loved giving back to those in the community and being surrounded with friends and family. Maureen is survived by her husband William; children Jean Findley and husband Tom of Hingham, Capt. William E. McHugh, Jr., US Navy retired and wife Marion of Fernandina Beach, FL, Deidre McHugh-Tichner and husband Robert of Lebanon, NH; grandchildren Margaret Impellizeri of Long Island, NY, Elizabeth Findley of Middleton, Patrick Findley of Hingham, Ashley Ryan McHugh currently in Singapore, William E. McHugh, III of San Francisco, CA, Emma Tichner of Lebanon, NH, Benjamin Tichner of Lebanon, NH; great grandson Anthony "Tony" Impellizeri; sisters Deidre Rowles of Holliston and Kathleen Falvey of Sherborn. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton. A funeral service and burial will be held privately. As an active member of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul whose mission is to provide emergency assistance to any needy residents in the Acton Boxborough community, it was her wish that memorial gifts be made in her name to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, c/o P.O. Box 2706, Acton, MA 01720. Memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com
