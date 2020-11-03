1/
Michael E. Ferguson Sr.
1949 - 2020
Michael E. Ferguson Sr., age 71, of Maynard passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Emerson Hospital in Concord. Michael was the loving husband of Pamela Jeanne (Fairbanks) Ferguson. Born in Marlborough, Massachusetts on April 23, 1949, Michael was the son of the late Edward Richard and Dorothy Mary (OToole) Ferguson. Michael was raised and educated in Ossipee, NH and Maynard. Before his graduation from high school, Michael enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He served from January 22, 1969 to January 21, 1972, earning the rank of Sergeant. Michael was deployed to Guam and also spent time in Japan. Upon his return home, he reenlisted in United States Army Reserve, fulfilling his commitment through January 22, 1975. Michael and Pamela were childhood friends, the couple married on June 2, 1973 and settled in Maynard to raise their family together. Michael worked as an auto mechanic and truck driver for many years. Michael had a passion for automobiles. He enjoyed working on his antique cars and trucks. He was an avid NASCAR fan. When he was young, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a member of the Assabet Valley Bass Masters for many years. Michael cherished his time spent with his dogs. Michael is survived by his wife Pamela J. Ferguson of Maynard, MA; his sons, Michael Edward Ferguson Jr. and wife Heather of Lunenburg, MA; James Patrick Ferguson and his long-time partner Sarah A. Macone of Sudbury, MA; his grandchildren, Caroline and Rory Ferguson of Lunenburg, MA; his sisters, Linda OLeary of California; Rosemary Ferguson of New Hampshire; his brothers, Scott Ferguson of Maynard, MA; Daniel Ferguson of Harvard, MA and many nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by his brother Edward Richard Ferguson Jr. of Marlborough, MA. His graveside service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in St. Bridget Cemetery, Maynard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Michaels name to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Service Trust, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or at cst.dav.org. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.

Published in The Beacon-Villager from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Service
11:00 - 11:30 AM
ST. Bridget Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
Memories & Condolences
November 2, 2020
So sorry to hear about that. Mike was a great person and will be missed by all that new him.
Lonnie Shorette
Friend
November 1, 2020
I will mis the guiding hand of my big brother who was always there to help me when I needed it most!
Scott Ferguson
Brother
November 1, 2020
RIP Dear Brother
Lin Ferguson-O'Leary
Sister
November 1, 2020
I love you Mike and will miss you dearly. You are more of a brother than a cousin. You have always been there for me, even on my wedding day. I love you. Kit
Kathy MacCulloch
Family
November 1, 2020
Pam, I'm so sorry to hear of Mike's passing. A great guy gone too soon.
Cindi Martell Wallace
Friend
November 1, 2020
Alway's a gentelman and all around good guy RIP BIG MIKE you will be missed buy many
robert wright
Family Friend
