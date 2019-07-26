Home

Michael McANulty

Michael McANulty, 63, a longtime Maynard, MA resident, passed away Fri. July 12, 2019 in Marlborough, MA after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Daniel J.K. and Donna Marie (Joy) McANulty, and was the brother of the late Daniel McANulty, who died this past April. Michael is survived by two daughters, Regina and Sabrina; five grandchildren, Dylan, Logan, Trip, Tony, and Persephone; two sisters, Susan Racine and Kathleen McANulty; and nephews Jeffrey and Matthew Racine. Born in Cambridge, Michael lived in Belmont before moving to Maynard with his family. In his early years, he worked at the Nashoba Drive-In, Nuclear Metals in Concord, McDonalds, and more recently at Costco. Michael was always learning things, studying to be an EMT, oil burner mechanic, realtor, etc. and worked in all those fields for a time. Michael loved the outdoors, time spent fishing and camping, and especially family cookouts and vacations in Maine. He also enjoyed visiting garden shops and going to yard sales with his mother and sister. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services on Tues. Aug. 6th, 2019 at noontime in Glenwood Cemetery, 254 Great Rd (Rte 117 entrance) Maynard. Those who wish may make memorial gifts in Michaels name to the Friends of the Charlestown Animal Shelter, 50 Sand Hill Road, Charlestown, RI 02813. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019
