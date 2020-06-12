Olga Ferrera (born Villani) died peacefully at home on June 6, 2020 in Lexington, MA at the age of 93. Olga is survived by her husband, Guy, her daughters, Jayne Schmitz and Deborah Baldwin, and her grandchildren, Zach and Noah Schmitz and Grace and Guy Ferrera. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Ferrera. Olga was born on October 5, 1926 in Boston, MA to Constentino and Santina (Lumenti) Villani. In August of 1953, she married her longtime friend and love, Gaetano James Ferrera, who served as a Veteran of the Korean War, receiving a Bachelors of Science in Business from Northeastern University on the G.I. Bill, and worked in business management by day, and as a drummer in several musical ensembles by night, throughout his life. Olga spent many years working for retail giant Sears, Roebuck & Co. More important to who she was, Olga came from a rich Italian tradition of musicians and artists and loved music and books. She raised three strong children by encouraging them toward their successful careers. She always had a love of nature, and took solace in going for long walks and enjoying the bounty of her many gardens. Up until the day she died, Olga had a voracious mind. She happily beat all her opponents in long and grueling games of Scrabble, and enjoyed making new friends and enjoying a laugh along the way. A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2020 at Acton Funeral Home in Acton, MA. Visitation hours are from 10:00 - noon, and due to the COVID pandemic, we are limiting guests to only family and close friends. To leave a condolence message and view the slideshow of photos from the family, please visit Mrs. Fererra's memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.