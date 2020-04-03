|
Patricia Ann (Tobin) Maloney, age 85 of Maynard, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas F. Maloney. Born on September 24, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. and Arvilla E. (White) Tobin. Patricia was raised and educated in Medford, graduating from Saint Clement High School, class of 1952. Upon graduation Patricia went on to attend Mount Auburn School of Nursing, graduating with the class of 1955. Patricia met Thomas while he was in the U.S. Marine Corp. and they married upon his discharge on May 10, 1958. The couple settled in Watertown and raised their family together. The family moved to Arlington in November of 1973. Thomas served as Captain of the Watertown Fire Department for many years, retiring in 1993. Patricia worked a Registered Nurse at Mount Auburn Hospital for many years and Sancta Maria Hospital, then in the private offices of S.N. Mangano, MD of Cambridge and John Chaglassian, MD of Arlington, retiring in 2000. Family was most important to Patricia. She cherished her family get-togethers at the White Mountain Hotel in North Conway every December. She was an avid reader and a history buff with special affinities for First Ladies of the United States and the Royal Family. Patricia is survived by her children Thomas Maloney and wife Catherine of Norwood, MA; Claire Maloney of Maynard, MA; Nancy Donahue and husband Bob of Stoneham, MA; Tim Maloney and wife Paige of Lakewood, CO; David Maloney and wife Renee of Londonderry, NH; her cherished grandchildren Brian, Cara, John, Elizabeth, TJ, Patrick, Meghan, Laura, Erin and Michael. Patricia was predeceased by her sisters Lorraine Fraine, Corinne Tobin, Miriam OConnor, and Claire McCarthy. Out of respect and consideration for the health and well being of others at this time, funeral services will be private. Gifts in her memory may be made to Emerson Hospital 133 Old Rd to 9 Acre Corner, Concord, MA 01742 Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com
