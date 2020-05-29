Patricia L. (Kondratick) Tomer, 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center from Coronavirus complications. Born in New York City, Patricia was the eldest daughter of Frank and Rose (McCoy) Kondratick and lived in Stow, MA for 47 years before recently moving to Spencer. She will be lovingly missed by her husband of 50 years, Alan F. Tomer, her children, Samantha Tomer of Spencer, Alden P. Tomer and his wife, Jaime, of West Boylston, Mackensey Bailey of Erving, and Alicia Penta and her husband Tony, of Westford; her six grandchildren, Avery, Ashton, Mercedes, Aiden, Anthony and Damien; her brother James Kondratick of Greentown, PA, and sister, Sharon Waddick of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Pat will also be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Pat graduated with a Bachelors degree in Science from Fairleigh Dickenson University and worked as a high level chemist where she met her husband, Alan, and continued her love of science throughout her life. While raising her family, Pat worked as a Realtor and was a long time member of the Stow Board of Health. She enjoyed traveling the world with her sister Sharon and her dear friend Ann. Pats family will have a celebration of her life later in the fall, Pats favorite season. In lieu of flowers, please send a personal note or memory of Pat to her family through Miles Funeral Home of Holden or make a donation in Pats name to a charity of your choosing. Arrangements are under the careof Miles Funeral Home of Holden. www.milesfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from May 29 to Jun. 5, 2020.