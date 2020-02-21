|
|
Peter Michael O'Callaghan 60, a longtime resident of Maynard, MA, died peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 19, 2020. He leaves his wife of 28 years Mary (Nordahl) OCallaghan; his two children, Emily and John "Jack" OCallaghan, of Maynard; his brother, Mark OCallaghan and his wife Aris of Stoneham along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and loyal friends. Born and raised in Lynn, MA, son of the late John V. and Barbara (Blumel) OCallaghan, Peter attended local schools and was a 1977 graduate of Lynn Classical H.S. He later received his Associates Degree from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1979. Peter and his wife Mary resided in Woburn from 1991 to 1993 until settling in Maynard in 1993. He was employed as a Construction Superintendent for Cranshaw Contruction Co.of Newton. Peter had many hobbies and interests throughout his life but cherished those involving his children and wife Mary. In his younger days in Lynn he was active in the Lynn Youth Hockey program and later in the Acton Youth Hockey program. He became very active in the Assabet Valley Little League program both as an equipment manager & coach. Peter was an avid sports fan and a devoted follower of Maynard High athletics. He loved football and especially enjoyed playing golf with friends and family. He looked forward to reading the newspaper daily and Soduko puzzles always peaked his interest. He will be remembered most for his love, devotion and inspiration to his family and all those that loved and knew him. Visiting hours are Sun. Feb. 23rd from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton, MA. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Feb. 24th at 10am in St. Bridgets Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard. Burial will follow in St. Bridgets Cemetery, Maynard. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Peter may be made to: Maynard Booster Club, P.O. Box 438, Maynard, MA 01754. For life story, online condolences or directions visit Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020