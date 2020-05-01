|
|
Phyllis Marie (Graceffa) Mills, 75, a longtime resident of Maynard, MA, died at CareOne in Concord, MA on Sun. April 26, 2020. Born in Concord, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Caroline (Cataraso) Graceffa and the wife of the late Edward Mills Sr. Raised and educated in Maynard, she loved spending time with family and friends, cooking Italian sauce and macaroni and cheese, playing cards, and going to bingo. Phyllis is survived by her son Edward Mills Jr. (Emily Jacobsen) and her daughter Kimberly Mills (Brent Faske); five grandchildren Grant, Cole, and Grace Tanner and Julia and Chett Jacobsen; close friend Kathleen Agrella, Peggy Burns and the Burns sisters; two sisters and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by three sisters and two brothers. Services will be held at the Acton Funeral Home at a later date when public gatherings are an option and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Phyllis to the or a . Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from May 1 to May 8, 2020