Rita (Boothroyd) LeSage, wife of the late Arthur LeSage, of Maynard, MA died on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 peacefully in her home at the age of 92. She was a lifelong resident of Maynard. She is survived by her sons, John and his wife Carol of Exeter, NH; Paul and his wife Brenda of Maynard; granddaughter Kathryn Cushing and her husband Brian of Maynard; grandsons Michael of East Boston; Harry and his wife Jacqueline of Maynard, Jamie and his fiance Courtney of North Andover, and Kevin and his wife Elena of Nottingham, NH; great-grandsons Andrew and Jason of Maynard; brother John Boothroyd of Maynard and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Harry and Mary Boothroyd; brother Joseph; sisters Mary Ruth and RM Irene Helen Boothroyd. Rita had been employed for over 43 years at Baybank/ Bank of America. She enjoyed spending time with her family at Wells Beach, Maine. Visiting hours are Tues. Nov. 12, from 4 -7 p.m.. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Wed. Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. in St. Bridgets Church, 1 Percival St, Maynard with burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd, Maynard. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Abbey of Regina Laudus, 273 Flanders Road, Bethlehem, CT 06751. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2019