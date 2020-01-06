|
Robert F. Bo Sokolowski, 59, of Boxborough, formerly of Stow, died unexpectedly at home on Jan. 3, 2020. Born in Concord and raised in Stow, he was the beloved son of the late Francis and Joanne (Lawson) Sokolowski. A Boxborough resident since 1991, Bo was an employee of the town for more than 30 years with the DPW and Fire Department. An avid outdoorsman, he loved both fresh water and deep-sea fishing as well as hunting and snowmobiling. Bo was the proud recipient of the Town of Boxborough's Golden Fife Award in 2019. He is survived by his son, Robert M. "Donnie" Sokolowski of Shirley; a sister Debra Sokolowski and her husband David Woelfle of Ayer; nephew Travis Woelfle, niece Leanne Sokolowski, nephew Rickey Turner; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting hours are Wednesday, Jan. 8th from 3 - 8 p.m. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111) Acton. Funeral services are Thursday, Jan. 9th at 10 a.m. in the Boxborough United Church of Christ- Congregational, 723 Massachusetts Ave., (Rte 111), Boxborough followed by burial in South Cemetery, Burroughs Rd, Boxborough. Rev. Cindy Worthington-Berry will officiate. Memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020