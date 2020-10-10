1/
Robert M. Barta
1936 - 2020
Robert M "Bob" Barta, Age 84 of Maynard, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was the loving husband of Joan C. (King) Barta. Father of Meri-lyn Ball of Frederick, MD; Robert M. Barta II and wife Jessica of Olney, MD; Jamie C. Barta and wife Lora of Latrobe, PA; Lance W. Barta and wife Debbie of Annapolis, MD; grandfather of Megan, Steven, Taylor, Lily, and Alex; great grandfather of Emily. Bob was predeceased by his brother Kenneth Barta. The services will be private. To share a memory or to offer a condolence please visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.

Published in The Beacon-Villager from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
I have many fond memories working with Bob on a government-industry program. After he retired, I ran into Bob and Joan at one of his most loved restaurants (Inn of Cape May). Bob introduced me to his favorite desert (banana foster flambé). Every opportunity I can, I too order the flambé and think about Bob! My sympathies to the Barta family.
Paul DiManna
Acquaintance
October 5, 2020
Bob was a friend for 50 years! His love of family, friends, antiques and wine was a wonder to watch and listen. He will be remembered and missed!
Ted York
Friend
October 4, 2020
Our deep sympathy to all of you on the loss of a delightful man. Bob was our good neighbor twice and we have many good memories of him, not least of which were his strolls down Lloyd Road, 5 o'clock beverage in hand and Winston plodding along behind. Karin and Neil Currie
Karin Currie
Neighbor
October 4, 2020
We are feeling your loss too. Love all of you.
Debbi & Rick Nickerson
Family Friend
October 4, 2020
My friend of many years.Remembering happy and fun filled memories we shared.My sincere sympathy to Joan and family.Frank Cavallo
Frank Cavallo
Friend
