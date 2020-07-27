Ruth P. (Cuttell) Jones, 102, of Maynard, passed away peacefully on July 23rd, 2020. Born in Maynard on February 2nd, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Gladys Mae (Bamford) Cuttell. Ruth was a long time Maynard resident. On January 7th, 1943 at the age of twenty-five, Ruth enlisted in United States Army Air Corp and proudly served her country during WWII. Ruth was a member of the American Legion Post #235 in Maynard, serving as past president and on the Auxiliary Unit. She was also a member of Women's Army Corps Veterans Association chapter 14 in Boston. Ruth enjoyed volunteering at the Maynard public library and at the Veterans Hospital in Bedford. Ruth is survived by her three children, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Ruth was predeceased by her brothers Wilson Cuttell and Harold Cuttell. Per Ruth's request, services are private. Arrangements are under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit fowler-kennedy.com
