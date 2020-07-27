1/
Ruth P. Jones
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth P. (Cuttell) Jones, 102, of Maynard, passed away peacefully on July 23rd, 2020. Born in Maynard on February 2nd, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Gladys Mae (Bamford) Cuttell. Ruth was a long time Maynard resident. On January 7th, 1943 at the age of twenty-five, Ruth enlisted in United States Army Air Corp and proudly served her country during WWII. Ruth was a member of the American Legion Post #235 in Maynard, serving as past president and on the Auxiliary Unit. She was also a member of Women's Army Corps Veterans Association chapter 14 in Boston. Ruth enjoyed volunteering at the Maynard public library and at the Veterans Hospital in Bedford. Ruth is survived by her three children, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Ruth was predeceased by her brothers Wilson Cuttell and Harold Cuttell. Per Ruth's request, services are private. Arrangements are under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit fowler-kennedy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Jul. 27 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home
201 N Gray Ave
Wilmington, DE 19805
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved