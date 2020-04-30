|
Susan Mary Gorman, age 40, of Tarpon Springs, FL; formerly of Maynard, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was the devoted mother of Sydney Chayse. Born in Concord, Massachusetts on October 23, 1979, she was the daughter of Nancy J. Gorman (Jimjimian) and the late Richard E. Gorman. Raised and educated in Maynard, Susan graduated from Maynard High School, class of 1997. She enjoyed playing field hockey and participating in radio/TV events with WAVM. Susan went on to attend The University of Tampa, earning her Bachelor's Degree in criminal justice, class of 2001. She was a proud member of Delta Gamma - Epsilon Theta Chapter at University of Tampa pledging with the class of 1997-1998. Susan was a kindhearted and helpful person. She always loved talking to everyone. Another joy of hers was working in law enforcement and the Department of Children & Families. She enjoyed selling her beautiful rings. Family was most important to Susan. She adored her father and cherished their trips to Busch Gardens. Susan was a great mother to her daughter Sydney, and Sydney was her world. She had a passion for music, especially Metallica and Aaron Lewis. She also loved her Boston Red Sox! Susan loved dancing with family and friends. She cherished her niece Olivia, skyping and writing letters to one another. She missed her dogs Buca and Rylee. She was also a Golden Girls aficionado. Susan is survived by her daughter Sydney Chayse of Florida; her mother Nancy J. Gorman of Maynard, MA; her brothers, David Gorman of Maynard, MA; Mark Gorman and his wife Kim of Ayer, MA; her niece Olivia; many cousins, aunts, and uncle; her best friend and Sydney's Godmother, Mandie Allen, of Waltham, MA; Goddaughter of Janice Tantalo of Rochester, NY. Susan was predeceased by her loving father Dickie Gorman and sister-in-law Tamara Joy Gorman. Out of respect and consideration for the health and wellbeing of others at this time, funeral services will be private. Gifts in her memory may be made to Lupus Research Alliance 275 Madison Ave, 10th Floor New York, NY 10016 US. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020