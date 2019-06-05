|
Susan Way Campbell, 64, of Pepperell, MA formerly of Maynard, MA, passed away on Thursday May 30, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife to Bruce M. Campbell for 45 years. Susan Way was born in Framingham on March 21, 1955 the daughter of the late Joseph Bradley and Dorothy Rose (Voght) Way. Raised and educated in Maynard, Susan graduated from Maynard High School. She married her sweetheart Bruce on December 28, 1973 and remained in Maynard where together they raised their loving family. Susan was a devoted wife, mother and Nana. Family time was what she enjoyed most especially Christmas and summers in Maine. She cherished her time with her children and grandchildren very much. She loved playing games with her family and friends and enjoyed watching her grandchildren play together. Susan was a tireless worker who loved her job as Nana. She loved to spend time gardening, planting flowers and listening to music. She was an avid Red Sox fan who started following the team during the 1967 Impossible Dream season. Along with her husband she is survived by her children, Jason Cam- pbell and his wife Wendy of Hudson, Heidi Miller and her husband Marc of Lunenburg and Brad Campbell and daughter in law Kristin Kipp of Brookline NH. She is survived by her eight grandchildren, Ryan Miller, Julia Campbell, Bradley Marien, Hannah Miller, Maddox Campbell, Justin Campbell, Madison Campbell and Olive Campbell. She is also survived by her sister Joanne Rogan of Littleton. Family services and burial at Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the MGH Cancer Center at Emerson Hospital-Bethke, 133 Old Road to Nine Acre Corner Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from June 5 to June 12, 2019