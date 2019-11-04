|
|
Sylvia Anne (Hill) Ineson, age 84, of Hudson, formerly of Stow, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Philip G. Ineson. Born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on October 14, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Uno and Emma (Wiik) Hill. Sylvia was raised and educated in Maynard. She graduated from Maynard High School, class of 1953. Sylvia went on to attend Fisher College, she earned her Associates Degree as a medical secretary, graduating with the class of 1955. Sylvia and Philip married on May 29, 1955 and settled in Stow in 1955 and raised their family together. Family was most important to Sylvia. She enjoyed attending all of her children's sporting events over the years, especially her grandchildren's. Sylvia was a talented artist. She enjoyed painting in watercolor and oil paints. Sylvia had a natural aptitude for pen and ink sketching and shared it with her friends and family. Every year she would create her famous Christmas card with a new holiday theme. Family and friends would look forward to receiving the card and marvel at its attention to detail. Sylvia was a gifted knitter and enjoyed sharing her work with friends and family. She was also famous for her banana bread and cookie baking. Sylvia cherished her summers spent in Sebago Lake, Maine at the family summer home and winters in Florida. Sylvia is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Philip G. Ineson of Hudson, MA; her children, Doug Ineson and wife Donna of Shrewsbury, MA; Dan Ineson and wife Annie of Maynard, MA; Ken Ineson of Maynard, MA; Kristen Camelio of Hudson, MA; Karen Benoit and husband John-Paul of Stow, MA; her cherished thirteen grandchildren and her sister Mildred Madden of Hudson, MA. Sylvia was predeceased by her son David Philip Ineson and brother Owen Hill. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Sylvia on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. Her graveside service will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Brookside Cemetery Box Mill Road, Stow. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to a . Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2019