Theresa H. (Mariano) Pozerycki, 96, a lifelong Maynard, MA resident, died peacefully Sun. Feb. 23rd, 2020 in Leominster, MA. Born in Maynard, she was one of ten children of the late John and Sarah (Pareago) Mariano. Mrs. Pozerycki graduated from Maynard High School and was employed for 20 years at the customer service desk at the former Victory Market in Maynard before retiring. In later years she loved working at the Flower Pot in Maynard, greeting customers, running errands and doing small jobs to stay connected with the community. An active member of the former St. Casimirs Church and St. Bridgets Church in Maynard, Mrs. Pozerycki enjoyed playing golf, cards and bingo, and travel, particularly cruises. She especially cherished time spent with family and friends, and enjoyed cooking for all the holidays and gatherings. She will be deeply missed by all. In addition to her parents and eight siblings, she was predeceased by her husband Joseph S. Pozerycki, Sr., to whom she was married for 48 years at the time of his passing in 1997. She is survived by three children, Linda A. Beaulac and husband Jack of Leominster, Joseph S. Pozerycki, Jr. and wife Ann of Naples, FL, and Bill Pozerycki and wife Michelle Waugh of Groton; two grandsons, Ryan Pozerycki, wife Colleen and their daughter Josie of Medford, MA, and Danny Pozerycki of Ayer, MA; a sister Ann Ledgard of Dover, NH; and many nieces, nephews and their families. Visiting Sun. March 1st from 2-5 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. Visiting also on Mon. March 2nd from 8:30-9:15 A.M. at the funeral home, followed by the funeral Mass at 10 A.M. in St. Bridgets Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard. Burial is in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd, (Rte 117) Maynard. Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Pozerycki's name to the organization of one's choice. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020