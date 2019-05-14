Home

Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget's Church,
1 Percival St
Maynard, MA
Victor W. Lalli Sr., 101, of Marlborough, MA, a native of Maynard, MA, died from complications of a fall at his residence in Marlborough on Thurs. May 9, 2019. He passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sat. May 11, 2019 at the House in Lincoln, MA. He was the beloved husband of the late Marion R. (Hinds) Lalli, to whom he was married for 65 years at the time of her passing in August, 2010. Born at home in Maynard, he was the son of the late Dominic and Maria Madeline (Paolucci) Lalli. He was a graduate of Maynard High School Class of 1936 and later of the Lowell Building School. He served honorably in the US Army as a S SGT with the Battery C 302nd Antiaircraft Balloon Battalion during WW II. Mr. Lalli owned and operated a carpentry business in the greater Maynard area, and was well known for his expertise in the field. He especially enjoyed fishing, with Whites Pond a favorite destination. Vic is remembered as a family man; he cherished time with his large, extended family, attending the family events and get-togethers; and was generous with his time and resources. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by three children: Rita Lalli and partner Ron Sawyer of Shirley, MA., Sheila Bogonovich and husband David of Dorset, VT, and Victor W. Lalli Jr. and wife Patricia of Maynard; grandchildren Craig, Keith, Megan, Marc, Meredith, Elizabeth, Victor III and Matthew; great-grandchildren Eryk, Carlyanne, Jacob, Maeve, Lalli, Cameron & Margaret; and a great-great grandson, Vincent; two sisters: Ann Mosca of Maynard and Celia McCarthy of Framingham, MA. He was predeceased by his beloved granddaughter Katherine; his brothers Mike, Pat, Alex, Eddie & Alfred Lalli; and a sister Clem Zanelli. Visiting hours are Wed. May 15 from 4-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton, which was built by Mr. Lalli in 1961. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Thurs. May 16 at 10am in St. Bridgets Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard with burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd (Rte 117 entrance) Maynard. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to benefit the Katherine K. Lalli Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks should be payable to the Town of Maynard, with "Katherine Lalli Scholarship" on the memo line. Please mail to Town of Maynard, 195 Main St., Maynard, MA 01754. Memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from May 14 to May 21, 2019
