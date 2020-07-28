William J. Bain Jr. 91, Hamilton, MA, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. Bill was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts to William and Lillian Bain, grew up in Maynard and graduated from Maynard High School class of 1947. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from Boston University, graduating in 1951 and then joined the Army during the Korean War. Bill married his high school sweetheart, Doris Dionne, on December 1, 1951. He became a second lieutenant in Officers Candidate School and was discharged in the Fall of 1953. Bill worked in the wholesale petroleum industry throughout the New England area and eastern Canada. His wife and family meant the world to him, always coming first. Being an avid sports fan, he loved attending his childrens and grandchildrens games as their number one fan. Also, there were numerous school activities of theirs in which he was proud to participate. He enjoyed traveling in his retirement to the British Isles and a highlight was visiting the birthplace of his ancestors in Galashiels, Scotland; and several trips to Jackson Hole, WY to visit his daughter, Carol. Throughout his life he was committed to the people of his community and loved chatting with everybody in neighborhood, especially the children, who all loved him. Bill is survived by his wife, Doris; children Stephen (Jan) Bain of Hampstead, NH, Carol (Steve) Poole of Wilson, WY; grandchildren Garrett (Sonya) Bain of Paris, KY, Sarah (Syed) Bain-Hussain of Boca Raton, FL, Emily Poole of Eugene, OR; great grandchild, Eloise Bain-Hussain; brother-in-law Richard M. Steele of Yarmouth Port, MA and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Shirley Walsh, Marilyn Bain, Nancy Kallio, Lois Steele and his brother, Richard Bain. Reluctantly, because of COVID-19, the service is private. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Interment will be at a later date in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Church in Wenham or the American Cancer Society
