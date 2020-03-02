|
|
William M. Primiano, 73, a life long Maynard resident and a retired Deputy Chief of the Acton Fire Department, died peacefully . Feb. 27, 2020 in Concord, MA. He was the beloved husband of the late Jerilyn "Lyn" (Dee) Primiano, to whom he was married for 51 years at the time of her passing in 2017. He is survived by their two children, Jack Primiano and wife Karen and Karen Sawisch and husband Joe, all of Maynard; 5 grandchildren, Sean and Mia and Natalie, Adam and Harry; a brother, John Primiano and his wife Mary of East Bridgewater and nieces, nephews and extended family members. Born in Concord, Ma and raised in Maynard, Bill was the son of the late Louis and Ann T. (O'Toole) Primiano. He graduated from Maynard High School then began his career in fire service with the Town of Maynard. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1966, serving honorably during the Vietnam War. He returned to his position with the Town of Maynard then joined the Acton Fire Department as a firefighter in October, 1975. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 1987, then to Deputy Chief in 1993 before retiring in July, 2002. He was very instrumental in both the Emergency Medical Services and fire prevention programs in Acton. Bill was a proud "Maynard guy" and followed the Maynard High sports teams, rarely missing a football game. He enjoyed coaching his son Jack's youth sports teams and later assisted Jack in coaching the next generation of Maynard football players. In his free time Bill liked to golf and ride his motorcycle. He enjoyed jogging and trained for and completed the Boston Marathon. He especially loved spending time with his family and through the years attended all the activities of his children and grandchildren. Visiting hours are March 2nd from 4-7p.m. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue (Rte 111) Acton, Ma. The funeral services are March 3rd at 10a.m. at the funeral home with burial with military honors following in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd entrance, Maynard, Ma. Memorial gifts may be made to the Maynard Booster Club, P.O. Box 438, Maynard, MA 01754. Memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020