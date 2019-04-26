|
Cynthia B. (Barr) Terry of Medfield, formerly of Wellesley and Harwich Port. April 23, 2019. Devoted mother of Sandra T. Nipper and her husband Leonard of Beaverton, OR, Wendy T. Wirsig and her husband Stanley of Medfield and Richard W. Terry and his wife Heidi of Denver. Loving grandmother of Christopher and Michael Nipper, Kira and Colin Wirsig, Bradford Terry and Julie Chavez. Sister of Mary B. Bowring of West Virginia and the late Nancy Adams. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Cindy and her family moved to Wellesley in 1960 where she was a member of the Wellesley Service League, The Boston Junior League and president of the Wellesley Garden Club. Cindy and her family enjoyed their summers in Harwich Port for many years. She worked at E.A. Davis & Company as an interior decorator for many years starting in 1983. She retired at age 82. She was an avid gardener and was happiest while working in her gardens. She was always happy to share her gardening tips and flowering plants with neighbors and friends. A memorial service will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons, Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. Wellesley, on SATURDAY JUNE 22, 2019 at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Cindys memory to The Animal Rescue League, 10 Chandler St. Boston, MA 02116. For directions and online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Medfield Press from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2019