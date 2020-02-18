|
|
Anna (Doherty) Welch of Woburn,Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of eighty-eight. Beloved wife of the late Paul Welch. Devoted mother of Diane M. Welch, her husband Stephen Rossi of Burlington, James P. Welch of Woburn, and Linda J. Welch of ME. Cherished grandmother of Shane P. Welch of Burlington. Dear sister of Eileen Magnent, her husband Paul of Tyngsboro, Mary Adams of Billerica and the late Jack and Gene Doherty. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthonys Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, on Tuesday February 18 at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Monday from 3-7 in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn, MA 01801, prior to the Mass. In memory of Anna, the family has asked in lieu of flowers, that family and friends practice random acts of kindness.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020