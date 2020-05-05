|
|
Mrs. Audrey M. (Matthews) Stone, a resident of Medford and beloved wife of Thomas E. Stone, passed away at the Courtyard Nursing Center in Medford on Thursday morning, April 30, 2020. She was 77 years old. Born in Somerville, Massachusetts on September 25, 1942, she was the beloved daughter of the late David H. and Christine (MacPhail) Matthews. Audrey was a graduate of Medford High School, Class of 1960. She and her beloved husband Tom enjoyed traveling, which included many cruises over the years, and their memorable trips to Hawaii and Ireland. In their retirement years, they also enjoyed their vacation home and many friends at Island in the Sun in Clearwater, Florida. She will be dearly missed. Besides her husband Thomas, Audrey is survived by her loving children, Patricia and her husband John Moniello of Barrington, New Hampshire, Jennifer and her husband Thomas Brazel of Mars, Pennsylvania and Thomas and his wife Linda Stone of Nashua, New Hampshire, brother Hugh Matthews, brother-in-law Richard F. Stone, and sister-in-law Marion Rae "Susie" Marcum. Audrey also is survived by her beloved grandchildren Amanda, Thomas W. and Rachel Stone, Matthew and Tara Brazel, Michael and Katharine Moniello, and Amanda and Sarah Currier and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Ralph Matthews and her two sisters Constance "Connie" Silva and Charlene Matthews. Funeral services will be privately held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home of Medford. For additional information, please visit, www.magliozzifuneral home.com.
Published in The Medford Transcript from May 5 to May 12, 2020