Mrs. Catharine M. (Gasperski) Carbone, a longtime resident of Medford and beloved wife of the late James A. Carbone, passed away at the Osterman's Rest Home in Melrose on Friday morning, October 25, 2019. She was 95 years old. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on June 18, 1924, she was the beloved daughter of the late Stanislaus and Catharine (Konczyk) Gasperski. Mrs. Carbone was employed as a Records Administrator for the Suffolk Superior Court, for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling and dancing with her beloved husband. She will be dearly missed. Catharine is survived by her loving children; Elaine Carbone of Medford, Philip and his wife Marjorie Carbone of Londonderry, New Hampshire and David and his wife Geraldine Carbone of Medford, grandchildren; Matthew Carbone and his wife Jessica Hunter, Karen and her husband Chad Perry, Stephen Carbone and his girlfriend Veronica Fineberg and Deirdre Carbone and great-grandchildren; Ashley, Ava, Willa and Chloe. Her funeral service will be celebrated in the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Avenue, Medford on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at noon. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Visitation will held in the funeral home, prior to the service, from 10 to noon. Interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. For additional information, please visit, www.magliozzifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019