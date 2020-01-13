Home

John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sherborn Community Center
3 Sanger Street
Sherborn, MA
Charles B. Bentley Obituary
Charles Bruce Bentley, 86, of Sherborn, died peacefully on January 5, 2020, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Linda (Sargon) Bentley and his children, Jonathan and his wife Maud (Devilliers) Bentley of Charleston, S.C. and Joy Drachman and her husband Chad Breckinridge of Alexandria, VA. and grandchildren, Beckham, Marley Bentley, Eliana, Sophie and Rose Breckinridge. He is also survived by 2 sons and 2 granddaughters from a previous marriage. He was predeceased by his parents C. Kenneth and Martha (Soch) Bentley and his sister Martha Ann Small. Bruce grew up in Needham and was a graduate of Browne & Nichols and Cornell University. He had many interests, including playing and coaching ice hockey, showing wire fox terriers, woodworking, gardening, traveling, reading, attending concerts, ballet and spending time with his family. Following a private burial, a celebration of Bruce's life will be held at the Sherborn Community Center, 3 Sanger Street, Sherborn on February 8 from 2-5 p.m. Donations in Bruce's name may be made out to SCORE Boston Hockey at P.O. Box 260818, Mattapan, MA. 02126 or https://www.scorebostonhockey.org/donate
Published in The Medford Transcript from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020
