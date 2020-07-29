Charles Edward Edgerly, Jr., 74 years, a resident of Wells Maine formerly of Framingham, MA died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Kennebunk, ME. Charles was born in Medford, MA on July 2, 1946 a son of Charles Edward and Edith Marie (Hunt) Edgerly Sr. and graduated from Medford High School. His worked as lineman for over 36 with the same company, now known as Verizon, in MA and moved to Wells, Maine several years ago. Charles loved to listen music, woodworking, playing golf and especially loved to ride his Harley Davidson and camping. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother James Edgerly. He is also predeceased by his loving wife, Susan, who died in July 2013. He is survived by his children Peter, Charles and Mary and three grandchildren. Services will be private. Memorial donation may be made to the Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center 800 Washington Street P.O. Box 231 Boston, MA 02111 in Mr. Edgerlys memory.



