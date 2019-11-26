|
Claretta Nora (Barker) Lattimer Kountze age 85 of Medford, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019, at Rose Court Long Term Care, at Linden Ponds Retirement Community in Hingham, Ma. She was born on December 5, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Scott and step daughter of Henry Scott. She was the mother of Michelle Lattimer and the wife of the late Wallace (Wally) B. Kountze of Medford. Claretta and Wally lived in Medford for most of their married life and was very active in the community. Claretta was a Girl Scout Troop leader and sang in the choirs at Shiloh Baptist Church, West Medford Baptist Church and St. Raphael Catholic Church. Claretta worked for 40 years in the Probate Court at the Cambridge Court House, Cambridge, Ma. At the time of her retirement, she was honored with a citation from the court house lawyers. Claretta loved spending time with her family and friends. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Michelle Lattimer; her stepdaughters, Jocelynn Kountze and Vallery Kountze; her brother-in-law Elmer J. Kountze and sister-in-law Shirley E. Kountze as well as many relatives and friends. Claretta's family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff of Rose Court Long Term Care for all of the care and kindness shown to Claretta. Her funeral service will be celebrated in the West Medford Baptist Church, 59 Boston Ave, Medford, MA on Tuesday November 26, 2019, at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Visitation will be held in the church, prior to the service, from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. In lieu of flowers donations made be made in Claretta's name to the West Medford Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Beals Geake Magliozzi Funeral Home. For additional information, please visit, www.magliozzi funeralhome.com.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2019