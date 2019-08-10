|
|
Daniel C. Molino, Loving Husband, Father and Friend. Daniel C. Molino of Center Barnstead, NH and Burbank, CA. Formerly of Medford, MA and Salem, NH passed peacefully in his sleep while battling cancer for the third time. Dan was born and raised in Somerville, MA by parents Daniel A. Molino and Jeannette Volpini Molino. He was a graduate of Somerville High School and UMass Boston. After 31 years, Dan retired from the Boston Water and Sewer Commission. In his retirement, he worked part-time for SafePath Medical as a manufacturing technician. Dan was loving husband for 50 years to Linda Shea Molino, father to Joe Lane and his partner Alison Rice of Amesbury, MA and Jennifer Lane and her husband Josh Burnell of N. Hollywood, CA, and grandfather to Jillian Lane of San Diego, CA and Maxwell Lane of Dracut, MA. Dan enjoyed travel, boating, movies, science, Italian food, and sports cars. He will be remembered dearly in the hearts of all who knew him, especially his devoted dog, Sandy. A private Celebration of Life will be held in Somerville, MA, and at a later date in Burbank, CA.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019