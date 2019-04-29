|
David A. Klein, 87, of Medford, entered eter- nal rest on April 26, 2019. Born in Boston, Mr. Klein has resided in Medford since 1959. He worked as a Phar- macist, owning and operating Winchester Drug for 30 years, before retiring and working for another 15 years at Malden Hospital. He was also a member of Temple Shalom in Medford, serving as a 2-term past president, as well as past president of the Winchester Rotary Club and a board member of the former Winchester BayBank. He was the devoted hus- band to June (Hessell) for more than 63 years; beloved father of Dr. Susan and her husband Dr. Aaron Berman, Hon. Sandra Klein and her husband Richard Faulkner, and Joseph and his wife Colleen Klein; adored grandfather of Max Berman, Sarah Berman, Rosie Klein, Sadie Klein, and Mack Klein; and dear brother of Rhoda Barry and the late Aaron Klein. Services at Temple Shalom 475 Winthrop Street, Medford on Monday April 29 at 1 PM. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Condolence calls may be made at his residence following the interment Monday until 7PM and Tuesday 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Shalom, 475 Winthrop St., Medford, MA 02155 or to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences go to www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2019