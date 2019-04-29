Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Shalom
475 Winthrop Street
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Klein

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David A. Klein Obituary
David A. Klein, 87, of Medford, entered eter- nal rest on April 26, 2019. Born in Boston, Mr. Klein has resided in Medford since 1959. He worked as a Phar- macist, owning and operating Winchester Drug for 30 years, before retiring and working for another 15 years at Malden Hospital. He was also a member of Temple Shalom in Medford, serving as a 2-term past president, as well as past president of the Winchester Rotary Club and a board member of the former Winchester BayBank. He was the devoted hus- band to June (Hessell) for more than 63 years; beloved father of Dr. Susan and her husband Dr. Aaron Berman, Hon. Sandra Klein and her husband Richard Faulkner, and Joseph and his wife Colleen Klein; adored grandfather of Max Berman, Sarah Berman, Rosie Klein, Sadie Klein, and Mack Klein; and dear brother of Rhoda Barry and the late Aaron Klein. Services at Temple Shalom 475 Winthrop Street, Medford on Monday April 29 at 1 PM. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Condolence calls may be made at his residence following the interment Monday until 7PM and Tuesday 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Shalom, 475 Winthrop St., Medford, MA 02155 or to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences go to www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Chapel
Download Now