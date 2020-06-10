Dorothy M. Schmitz
Dorothy M. (Garvey) Schmitz of Medford, June 6th, 2020 at age of ninety-five. Devoted wife of the late Stanley Schmitz. Proud mother of Mark Schmitz, his wife Kathleen of Woburn and the late Steven and Michael Schmitz. Dear mother -in -law of Donna Schmitz of NH. Cherished grandmother of Stephen, Katherine, Stephanie, Lindsey and David and great-grandmother of Jake and Samantha Auclair, Gavin Palmer, Desmond Mulhall, Grace and Devin Pearson. Beloved daughter of the late John F. and Nellie May (Deveau) Garvey. Remembrances maybe made in Dorothys honor to The Woburn Public Library, 45 Pleasant St, Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of the Lynch - Cantillon Funeral Home.

Published in The Medford Transcript from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
