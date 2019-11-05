|
Elizabeth "Betty" Mary (Carew) Pothier of Stoneham, formerly of Medford and Hillsboro, NH, entered into eternal rest on November 2, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Gerard F. Pothier. Daughter of the late John and Jane Carew. Loving mother of Kenneth Pothier of NH, Jane Francis and her late husband Joseph of Stoneham, Laurie Sannella and her husband Louis of Andover, Gerard Pothier Jr. and his wife Roberta of Burlington, Daniel Pothier and his wife Jennifer of Groveland, David Pothier and his late wife Kathleen of Medford, Brian Pothier and his wife Janis of Malden, Therese Bakas and her late husband Gus of Bellingham and the late Valerie Pothier. Devoted sister of Kenneth Carew of Merrimack, Dorothy McAveeney of Medford, Sheila Lane of Brewster, Kathleen Macri of FL and the late Sr. Jane Carew, Jack Carew, Barbara Ferry, Maura Winnett and Paula Mahoney. Cherished grandmother of 25 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, dear friends and family. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 11:30A.M., in St. Joseph Church, High St., Medford, followed by interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting hours: Wednesday, 4-7 P.M. at Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., Stoneham. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Elizabeth's name may be made to Catholic TV, c/o Father Reed, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02471.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019