|
|
Elsie Lorraine Jacobson, of Medford, Massachusetts passed away at the age of 87. She was born June 25, 1932 in Medford at Lawrence Memorial Hospital to Harold and Rachel (Gill) Jacobson. She was one of four siblings: the late Harold Jacobson and Hazel McAuliffe and survived by her sister Muriel Donovan. Elsie retired from Beth Israel Hospital where she worked as a registered nurse. After her retirement she finished her nursing career working as a Hospice Nurse for Hallmark Health. Elsie is survived by her six children which were her greatest achievements: Edward Staude and his wife Mary of Stoneham MA, Rachelle Lyons and her late husband Robert of Wakefield MA. Jay Staude and his wife Melissa of Georgetown MA, Charles Staude III and his wife Cheryl of Medford MA, M. Kathleen Velho and her late husband David of Sumter SC, and Charlotte Wilkins and her husband Ed of Bradford MA. Through her lifetime she was blessed with sixteen grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her former husband and current best friend Charles Staude Jr. Some of Elsies favorite things over the years were: The First Community United Methodist Church in Medford especially her "Circle" friends, sewing and BINGO, EEEEEs with hugs and the Norwegian phrase of Jeg elsker deg. Her family would like to thank her home health aides for the wonderful care she received from them. Especially her longest caregiver, Ermie whom she considered a friend. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19 her family will be having a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elsies memory can be made to the First Community United Methodist Church at 55 Otis Street Medford, MA 02155.
Published in The Medford Transcript from May 23 to May 30, 2020