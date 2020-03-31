Home

George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Evelyn McGreevey
Evelyn M. McGreevey


1927 - 2020
Evelyn M. McGreevey Obituary
Evelyn M. (Wylie) McGreevey 92, of Medford, MA, passed away suddenly on March 28, 2020. Evelyn is predeceased by her husband, John McGreevey Jr. She is survived by her children, Ann and husband William McCarthy, Lynne and her husband John Sheehan, Carol and her husband Robert Minchello Jr., and John McGreevey III and his wife Ruth (Lingoes); and her thirteen grandchildren and sixteen and three-forths great-grandchildren. A private burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. A memorial mass and celebration of her life will announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy memorial contributions may be sent to the Animal Rescue League of Boston at 10 Chandler Street Boston, MA, that has held a special place in Evelyns heart. Evelyns family would also like to thank Bear Hill Nursing Home and staff for their care and support. For complete obituary or to sign the online guest book visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020
