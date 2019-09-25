|
Evelyn O. (Johnson) Taylor died peacefully at home on September 23, 2019. She was 93 years of age. Evelyn was born in New Bedford, MA to the late Axel Edgar & Olga (Hugo) Johnson. She was raised in Barrington, Rhode Island and has lived in Medford for the past 64 years. Evelyn was a homemaker who was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed needlepoint, gardening and spending time with her family on Lake Winnipesaukee for many years. She was also a former Sunday school teacher. Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late Robert S. "Bob" Taylor. Loving mother of the late Linda S. Gordon & her late husband Paul of NV, Larry R. Taylor & his wife Esther of Andover, Jill L. Evangelista & her husband Marco of Medford, Jeffrey C. Taylor & his wife Catherine of Tewksbury, David W. Taylor & his wife Carol of Woburn, Debra A. Ferullo & her husband Stephen of Wakefield and the late Linda E. Taylor. Cherished grandmother of Mark & his wife Nicole, David, Jared, David, Lindsay & her fianc Corey, Scott & his wife Jade, Michael, Adam, Derek & his wife Juliana, Sean, Justin, Keri, Tyler and Jesse. Caring great grandmother of Kassidy, Madyson, Caden & Marlee. Devoted sister of the late Clifton Johnson & his wife Irene. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Thursday, September 26, 2018 from 4-7PM. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 27th at Forest Dale Cemetery, Forest St. Malden at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Evelyn's name to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St. Watertown, MA 02472 or @ www.perkins. org. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019