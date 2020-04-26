|
Giovanni Carullo of Medford, Massachusetts passed peacefully from this life due to the novel Coronavirus on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the age of 87. Giovanni was born in Orsogna, Italy on December 23, 1933, the oldest of two siblings of the late Nicolo and Concette Carullo. Giovanni grew up in Orsogna, Italy. He narrowly escaped death at the hands of the Nazi when they invaded his village. After the war ended, he left Italy to work in America for a few years. He returned back to Italy and married Maria Antonelli. Shortly after Maria and Giovanni married, Giovanni became a citizen of the United States. Together, Giovanni and Maria had two daughters together. Giovanni became a member of the Local Union 22 and worked in construction as a brick layer. Initially, Giovanni and Maria raised their family in the North End of Boston. Through his hard work, Giovanni was able to move his family into a two-home in Medford, Massachusetts. Giovanni was proud of his major construction projects in the city of Boston, including the John Hancock Building and Mystic River Bridge among others. After a long career of hard work, Giovanni retired and was able to enjoy life, traveling the world, and spending time with family and friends. Giovanni was a world traveler, owning vacation homes in Francavilla al Mare, Italy and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Giovanni enjoyed bowling, shuffleboard, playing cards, bocce, cooking, gardening, and dancing. Giovanni made his own homemade wine and enjoyed eating prosciutto, strawberry shortcake, pasta and all other Italian food. He was a member of the Orsogna Plaza in Everett, Massachusetts. He enjoyed dancing in Wonderland Ballroom. Most of all, Giovanni deeply loved his family. Giovanni was the loving father of Tina Anzuoni and her husband, Stephen Anzuoni of Winthrop, Massachusetts, and Marisa Russo and her husband, Philip Russo of Wakefield, Massachusetts. He was the proud grandfather of Danielle Ludwig and her husband Mark Ludwig, Nicole Anzuoni, Philip Russo, Gabrielle Russo, and Alexander Anzuoni and adored great grandfather of Giovanna, Alessandra, and Marco Ludwig. He will be most remembered for his compassion, warm heart, and the big smile he always wore on his face. In accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences please contact the funeral home during normal business hours 617-569-0990 or for more info and to leave a message for the family on the tribute wall www. ruggieromh.com. Giovanni will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery with his beloved wife Maria. May they rest in peace.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020