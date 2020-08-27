Giovanni Puccio, a longtime resident of Medford, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, at age 78. Giovanni was born in Palermo, Sicily on June 14, 1942. He was raised and educated in Palermo, Sicily and proudly served in the Italian Navy. Giovanni came to the United States at age 25 and settled in Somerville, before moving with his family to Medford. Giovanni always held his Italian roots close to his heart and was a member of the Santa Rosalia di Palermo Society, and the A.M.N.I. association. He worked for many years as an Iron Worker and maintenance mechanic. Giovanni had a lifelong love and appreciation for the ocean and enjoyed vacations to Cape Cod with his family. He was an avid fisherman and loved growing vegetables in his garden. A true Italian-American, Giovanni was a patriotic man who flew the American flag with pride, especially on his birthday which he proudly shared with flag day. Giovanni was a person of strength and determination. He was strong willed, and always maintained his family as his number one priority. Above all else, family was most important and he cherished every moment spent with his grandchildren. Giovanni will be deeply missed and the impact he made on everyone he met will carry on as his legacy. Giovanni was the beloved husband of Mariarosa (Ruisi) Puccio. Loving son of the late Antonino and Maria (Torregrossa) Puccio. Devoted father of Anthony Puccio and his wife Melanie, John Puccio and his wife Christina, and Maryjane Puccio and her fiance the late Peter Galvin. Cherished grandfather of Marissa, Courtney, Leanna & Gabriella. Loving brother of Rosa Ventura, of Italy and predeceased siblings Gaspare Puccio of Medford, Antonino, Maria, Enza, Franca, and Stella of Palermo, Italy. Loving brother-in-law of Salvatore Ruisi and his wife Franca of Palermo, Italy, Pietro Ruisi and his late wife Cristina of Medford, Guy Ruisi and his wife Anna of Stoneham, Francesco Ruisi and his wife Arlene of Watertown, Eleonora Schena and her husband Gerry of Medford, and Predeceased Fortunata Puccio and husband Gaspare of Medford, Domenica Dealtan and her husband Basilio. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to gather in honor & remembrance of Giovannis life during visiting hours at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway W., Medford on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 4-8pm. Due to public health restrictions, guests must wear a mask and are encouraged to greet the family, pay their respects, and exit the church to allow other guests to enter. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For directions or online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com
.