Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean DiPrima
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean A. DiPrima

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean A. DiPrima Obituary
Jean Antonetta (Petroni) DiPrima of Saugus, formerly of Medford, and the North End of Boston, May 12th, 2020. Jean was the beloved wife of the late James J. DiPrima. Devoted mother of Philip DiPrima and his wife Kimberly (Pulpi), of North Reading, and Gina DiPrima and her husband Alex Abey of CA. Loving grandmother of Ava, William, Ella and Olivia. Dear sister of Esther (Petroni) Santoro and family. Jeans funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Jeans name to the charity of ones choice or to their gift-giving GoFundMe account https:// www.go fundme.com /f/james-and-jean-diprima-memorial. To leave a message of condolence please visit www. dellorusso.net Dello Russo Funeral Home Medford-Woburn- Wilmington
Published in The Medford Transcript from May 16 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -