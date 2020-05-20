|
John (Jack) Casey, of Medford, Mass, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 73. It is with a broken heart that we are writing this. My brother and uncle to my children, The Music Man of Medford MA had lost his battle of the Covid-19 virus. He spent the earlier years of his music career working for Beacon Music in Boston. He is the owner of K&C Music, of Norwood, MA, who has supplied musical instruments to schools, in both, the North and South Shores of Boston and beyond to the children, so they were able to participate in the beauty of music since 1985. He loved to travel with his family and especially loved his earlier days of traveling with student marching bands to Disney as chaperon. Also, he played a mean trumpet, amongst other instruments. He was a graduate of Medford High class of 1965, went on to further his education at Chamberlayne Jr. College class of 1967 and then went on to study music at Berklee College of Music He is survived by: his sister Ann Marie (Casey)Pike of Billerica, MA, his nephew Henry I Pike III and wife Sheila (Surprenant)Pike of Billerica, MA, his niece Linda (Pike)Lee and husband Dustin Lee of Eliot, ME, his Great Nephews and Nieces, Henry Pike IV, Christine(Nutton) Pike, Lauren Pike, Ashley(Pike) DaSilva, James DaSilva and Great-great nieces Lillian, Lindsay, Olivia DaSilva and Anastasia Bucknam (Pike). He was predeceased by his niece Deborah Pike of Billerica, MA There are no services planned at this time. Donations can be made in his honor to the: Save the Music foundation at savethemusic.org.
Published in The Medford Transcript from May 20 to May 27, 2020