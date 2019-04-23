|
John Griffin, lifelong resident of Medford, died surrounded by his family at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on April 18, 2019 at the age of 63. John is survived by his beloved wife, Nanette (Mullis), his sons Richard (Amy) and Christopher (Elizabeth), his daughter Priscilla DiClemente (James), and grandchildren Sara, Ava, and Owen DiClemente, and Brock, Tegan, Isla, and Charlotte Griffin. Brother of James and Barbara, both of Malden. John was a long time housepainter, loved attending his kids lacrosse, hockey, and cheerleading events, and being Papa to his seven grandchildren and three granddogs. A funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, at 11 a.m. at St. Raphaels Church, Medford. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Johns life.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019