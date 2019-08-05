|
|
John McDaid, age 84 of Harwich and formerly of Medford passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019. John was born in Cambridge on April 24, 1935 to the late Anthony and Anna (Monahan) McDaid. He was a graduate of Malden Catholic, Class of 1953 and Merrimack College, Class of 1957. During his studies at Merrimack College, John was a Captain of the basketball team. Following his graduation from Merrimack College, John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served his country. He was a longtime employee of Textron (formerly Avco) of Everett. Following his retirement, John became the business manager at St. Josephs Church. He also served as a lector at St. John was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 14, and the Malden Irish American Club. He played in the Harwich Senior Softball League. John was also a member of the Chatham Walkers, and a member of Locario Tennis Club in Harwichport. He was a high school basketball referee and enjoyed coaching youth basketball. John was the beloved husband of the late Alice (McDonald) McDaid with whom he shared 42 years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Laurene Costello and her husband Patrick, and Julie McDaid Bruun and her husband Adam. John was the dear brother of Anthony McDaid and the late Mary Spurell. He was the loving grandfather of Victoria, Bryan, Brendan, Kylie, Cole, and Mackenzie. John was the cherished great grandfather of Gabriel. The family would like to thank the staff of Wellspring Village at BrightView North Andover for their special care and compassion. Friends and guests are invited to call on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence St. Methuen. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Monicas Parish, 212 Lawrence St. Methuen. Fr. Patrick Armano will celebrate Johns funeral mass. Interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Memorial contributions may be made to the 309 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and online guestbook, please visit the funeral home website, www. pollardfuneralhome.com. The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home is honored to serve the McDaid Family.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019