John P. Porcella Jr.
John P. Porcella Jr., of Medford, passed away on October 16th, 2020. Loving husband of Gina (Paone) Porcella. Son of the late John P. Porcella of Medford, MA and Joan T. Porcella of Cambridge, MA. Loving brother of Debra Magalhaes, Cynthia Martucci, Steven Porcella and Kevin Porcella. John also leaves behind his nephews Roger Magalhaes and Matthew Porcella and nieces Elizabeth Porcella and Ruby Martucci. Arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.

Published in The Medford Transcript from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, 2020.
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
