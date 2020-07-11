1/1
Joseph and Rita Green
Joseph & Rita Green. Rita Green passed away on May 21, 2020 and her husband Joseph Green passed away on June 14, 2020. They had been married over 60 years. Rita was born on July 2, 1931 in Chelsea, MA, the daughter of Thomas and Irene Garrity. She attended Medford High School and graduated in 1949. Prior to her marriage, she worked at Arkwright Boston Insurance. In later years, she worked for the Federal Government for the Veterans Administration andthe U.S. Department of Public Health. Joseph was born on July 24, 1932 in Everett, MA, the son of Joseph and Emily Green. He graduated from Dorchester High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He met Rita Garrity and they were married on August 1, 1959. Joseph worked as a civilian employee for the Navy, Emerson, Sach, and Warner. The Greens lived in West Medford and were members of St. Raphaels Parish. They enjoyed outings to local casinos, visits to Cape Cod, and travelling extensively. They were members of the Retired Mens Club of Arlington and enjoyed numerous day trips. They both enjoyed cooking and dining out at local restaurants. Joseph and Rita will be missed by their children, Joseph Green and his wife, Holly, of Rockport, MA and Janice Harris of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They are also survived by four grandchildren as well as many nephews and nieces. A funeral mass will be held at St. Raphaels Church on August 8, 2020 at 11:00. Arrangements by the Gately Funeral Home, Melrose. In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to St. Raphaels Church, https://www.saintraphaelparish.org/ or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org.

Published in The Medford Transcript from Jul. 11 to Jul. 18, 2020.
