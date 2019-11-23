|
Joseph Robert Scola, "Buddy", of Plymouth, formerly of Medford, died peacefully at his home, with his family by his side on November 16th, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Campisi) Scola. Buddy was born in Somerville on May 3, 1940, son of the late Baldassare and Giovanna (Lucido) Scola. He was educated at Saint Clements School in Somerville, served his country during the Vietnam War with the US Navy, and later went on to join the Medford Police Department where he served for over 15 years before his retirement. Buddy was a member of the Medford Police Relief Association, Sons of Italy, and the Medford Boat Club. He was an avid sailor and enjoyed sailing and time spent with family and friends. Besides his loving wife Linda, he is survived by a son, Joseph Scola Jr. and his wife Deb of North Carolina; daughters Lee Ann Graham and her husband Michael of Marlboro; and Elaine Holmes and her husband Dan of Plymouth, as well as 6 grandchildren - Shelby and Austin Scola, Zachary and Jared Graham and Ben and Cooper Holmes. He was the brother of the late Katherine Huston. Visiting hours for family and close friends will be held in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet) on Sunday, November 24th from 12 | 2 pm with a memorial service at 2 :00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to Cranberry Hospice or the . Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis. com.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019