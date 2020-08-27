Lauren J. Powers (Davis) 57, of Medford passed peacefully, August 25, 2020 at her lifelong home after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving husband and family. Lauren was born in Medford MA to the late John C and M. Muriel Davis on November 11, 1962. She was a graduate of Medford High School class of 1980 and was a member of the 1978 Gymnastics state champ ionship team. Lauren proudly served her country in the United States Army Reserve. Lauren was survived by her loving husband Thomas W. Powers, her 2 step daughters Nicole Campana, Alyssa Powers, her brothers John Davis, Jr. Kirk Davis, Brian Davis, Mark Davis and her lifelong best friend Kathy Kelley. Lauren had amazing love for her niece Ellaine Hilz, Christina Fuller, Melissa Williams, Kayla Davis, Cori Davis, Jordan Nephew, Leah Davis, Lexi Davis, nephew Logan Davis and great niece and nephews Christopher, Hali, Gavin, Autumn and Paxton. Laurens spirited attitude will be greatly missed by so many family and friends who loved her. A private ceremony was held at the family home.



