Lawrence J. "Larry" Flynn, age 77, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on December 21st, 2019 ending his two-year battle with cancer. Larry grew up in Cambridge, MA attending Saint John the Evangelist School and Matignon High School while working at Stoller Drug Store. He graduated from Boston State in 1965. Larry was an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam and receiving several medals, including the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V, the Presidential Unit Citation, the Combat Action Award, and National Defense medal. As a Captain, he served at The Post of the Marine Corps in Washington DC where he held top secret and White House clearances. After the service, Larry returned home to teach in Medford, MA. He earned his masters degree at UMass Boston and taught Geography and History primarily at the Hobbs Junior High and Civics at Medford High School. During his 33 years, he greatly valued his many fine students, peer professionals and friends. Until just this year, Larry also worked in retail. For over 30 years he served the public at Old Towne Liquors in Burlington, MA where he made many special friends. Larry was the beloved husband of Pamela (Widtfeldt) Flynn of Wilmington for 48 years, loving father of Lawrence "Buz" Flynn III & his wife Christine of Tewksbury, Eric Flynn & his wife Julie of Wilmington and Kristin Fenik & her husband Jay of Denver, CO, Grampy of Amber, Justin, Kayla, Matthew & Connor Flynn and Flynn & Acadia Fenik, son of the late John and Helen (Lynn) Flynn, dear brother of Regina Renner & her husband George of Naples, FL and the late Margaret Ann Flynn. Larry is also survived by several brother & sister in-laws as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends gathered for a funeral at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rt 62), Wilmington, on Saturday, December 28th, at 9:00 a.m. immediately followed by a funeral mass at St. Dorothys Church, Main St. (Rt 38), at 10:00 a.m. Interment with military honors followed in Wildwood Cemetery. Visiting hours were held on Friday, December 27th, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Larrys name can be made to IPODS FOR WOUNDED VETERANS, 4 Heather Dr., Wilmington, MA 01887 or to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019